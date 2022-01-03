Swachh Amrut Awards to AP on Merit, Says Botsa

Visakhapatnam, Jan 2: Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana said that Andhra Pradesh had received 10 awards from Centre under ‘Swachh Amrut’ which were given on merit.

Addressing a press conference, the minister slammed the opposition leaders for their comments on swachh amrut awards, and stated that the awards were given after a team from the Centre visited the State and scrutinized the situation at the field level. He said that the State government has been paying special attention towards sanitation and thus rolled out a dedicated programme ‘CLAP’, which aims at making Andhra Pradesh a clean State and added that many such initiatives are being taken up. He mentioned that special vehicles were provided to sanitation staff for garbage collection and similarly all the households were given two bins for disposing of their waste.

He stated that objecting to every good initiative has become the sole job of opposition TDP leaders, although Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been relentlessly working towards development of the State by prioritising welfare. With jealousy, TDP leaders have been trying to politicise to prevent the good things from reaching the public. He recalled how the opposition filed cases in Courts to stop the housing for poor scheme, and stated that the government acquired valuable lands to fulfill the dreams of the poor owning a house. Also in Amravati, TDP went to Court saying that there will be a demographic imbalance with this initiative, he added.

He said that the Chief Minister had enhanced the pension to Rs 2500 as promised during elections and there is nothing to politicise the things. He slammed the opposition over their cheap politics even on the regularising the prices of movie tickets.

Further, Minister Botsa flayed opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu over his remarks on the early elections in Andhra Pradesh and said that Naidu has been acting like an Election Commissioner and like a Chief Advisor to the Centre.