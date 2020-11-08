VISAKHAPATNAM: Joining the IIT is a dream destination for many engineering aspirants in India even though cracking the JEE isn't that easy. However, there are some IITians who have conquered their dreams despite the odds against them which include poverty, lack of proper coaching, physical disability and other opportunity

One such story is that of K. Swati from Visakhapatnam.Swati is the first student from her school to get admission in IIT Patna. Daughter of a cab driver she secured a seat in the prestigious institute all thanks to her parents efforts and support. Originally, from Saluru in Vizianagaram, Swati's family shifted to Viskahapatnam for better opportunities 20 years ago. Her father Ramu worked as a cab driver and ensured his children's education did not suffer. Swsati studied in Chandrampalem Zilla Parishad High School and it was here that her talent was spotted by her physics teacher Mr Murthy and headmaster Mr Raja Babu.

After scoring 10/10 grade in Class 10, Swati set her sights on IIT. The headmaster helped her join Intermediate in a private college for which he along with some teachers pooled money to pay her fees. The school correspondent and a former police officer also contributed Rs 25,000 for her admission.

With the support from her teachers and headmaster coupled with her hard work she excelled in Intermediate and secured a rank to get a seat in IIT in the Computer Science & Engineering stream. Her school headmaster again came to her rescue and gave Rs 1 lakh towards her fees for IIT admission.

Her study plan was simple as she mostly depended on textbooks that helped her understand and gain knowledge in all subjects. While in college, she learnt competitive skills where she started studying reference books apart from textbooks.

Swati said she wants to appear for civil services after B.Tech. She expressed immense gratitude to her parents especially her father who toiled night and day for her educaton and her headmaster who helped her along the way. Kudos to Swati ! Sakshi Post wishes her all the best...

(Inputs from TNIE)