Srikakulam: 4 Armed Reserve Policemen Killed In Road Crash Near Palasa

A fatal road accident took place in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district.

A police vehicle overturned after one of its tyres burst. Four policemen were killed in the crash on the spot. The incident took place on the Palasa Mandal Summadevi National Highway on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed shock over the tragic death of the Armed police personnel in Palasa.