Simhachalam Temple Bans Giripradakshina on Guru Poornima Eve

Visakhapatnam: Due to the night curfew and implementation of COVID control measures, there would be no Giripradakshina at the Simhachalam hill temple on the eve of Guru Poornima this year as well.

Due to the Covid scenario, the executive officer of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swami temple in Simhachalam, Suryakala, said on Wednesday that Giripradakshina would not be permitted this year as well.

On the occasion of Guru Poornima on July 23 and 24, the temple will be thrown open for darshan, and devotees will be allowed in line with strict Covid regulations.

On Guru Poornima, thousands of devotees conduct Giripradakshnina and get the darshan of the god. Last year, though, it was cancelled for the first time. Because the situation has not changed, it was decided not to allow Giripradakshina this year as well.