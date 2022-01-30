Offended by Father's Harsh Words, Newlywed Bride Ends Life in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: A newlywed bride who was upset over her father's harsh words died by suicide.

The incident took place at Gunti, a tribal village in the Konam suburb. As per SI Sudhakara Rao, Kadali Raju of Gunti village married Devi (18), daughter of Gershingi Achchibabu of Gunti Kottur, three months ago.

The two were inseparable and had a happy marriage. However, it was learnt that Devi's father Achibabu Alludi had started drinking heavily after his daughter's wedding.

The son-in-law, who learned about this, is said to have reprimanded his father-in-law over his drinking habit. Devi, who learnt about this, is said to have got into a fight with her husband Raju over why he had reprimanded her father over this and left for her parent's place two days ago. However, Devi's father Achchibabu is said to have sent her back after giving her an earful, asking her to mind her own business.

Offended by fer father's words, Devi is said to have consumed pesticides on Friday night. Her husband and family members rushed her to the Madugula Government Hospital after she fell seriously ill. From there she was moved to Anakapalli NTR Hospital for better treatment.

However, she died while receiving treatment there. The deceased's father said a case was registered and the body was shifted to postmortem and is being investigated.