No Bauxite Mining In Vizag agency, Says Vigilance Assistant Director

The allegations made by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh on the bauxite mining scam in Visakhapatnam district was false, stated Vigilance Assistant Director Pratap Reddy.

Talking to the media recently, Pratap Reddy, said that the government had not issued any licences for mining bauxite. He further clarified that only laterite mining is going on which was already permitted by the court.

The Director said that the licences of those who indulged in illegal mining activity in the previous government regime were cancelled.

A special drive against illegal mining was launched in the Anakapalle area, Pratap Reddy said. Those who indulged in illegal mining in three north Andhra districts were levied a fine of Rs 250 Crore. He warned that criminal cases would be booked against those who resorted to illegal mining.

Earlier mining principal secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi clarified that no bauxite mining was taking place in the state and stated that a few media houses were disseminating fake news. He also stated that defamation cases would be filed against those spreading such false rumours.