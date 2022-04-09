Visakhapatnam: YSR Congress MP V Vijayasai Reddy filed a complaint against the TDP leaders at PM Palem police station for levelling unfounded charges against the him and tarnishing his reputation in connection with the 97.35 acres of land deal between previous AP Housing Board and NCP limited at Madhurawada.

While elaborating the issue, the YSRCP leader stated, the deal didn’t go through and was embroiled into legal issues and later this was resolved. He said, “years later the Telugu Desam Party leaders picked up the wrong threads in the episode,” and they ignored the fact that earlier dispensations were part of the deal culminating in the contract “started defamatory allegations with an intention to tarnish the image of the Government and my personal reputation.”

In his police complaint, Vijayasai Reddy said he had no direct or indirect role in the whole deal. Despite the fact, the TDP leaders including former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy “without ascertaining the facts” ran a vilification campaign against him.

He also blamed the media for not doing enough to find the truth and “selectively reporting” in the case which will create suspicion in the minds of readers/viewers.