ECR to Add LHB Coaches to Nanded Special Express

It is more likely that Visakhapatnam-Nanded-Visakhapatnam special express gets modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches as the East Coast Railway decided to provide more comfort to passengers during the journey.

As per sources, ECoR will be inducting LHB coaches with effect from July 31 and it has taken several steps to initiate conversion of conventional coaches of important long-distance trains with LHB coaches over jurisdiction.

The LHB coaches are made based on German technology, gives better riding comfort and are lighter in weight having higher speed potential with higher carrying capacity. It is reported that more than six rakes were converted into LHB rakes giving additional accommodation and more comfort to the travellers.

Visakhapatnam-Nanded Tri-weekly special express (train no. 08565) will run with a revised composition of LHB coaches from July 31 and train no. 08566 Nanded- Visakhapatnam Tri-weekly special express will run from August 1.

These trains have 17 LHB coaches comprising 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-6, Second Class-4, AC Pantry car coach-1 and Generator Motor car-1. Besides these, the Visakhapatnam Railway Board have allotted more LHB coaches for many trains which will be deployed shortly in a phased manner.