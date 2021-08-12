Dhwajasthambham at Simhachalam Temple Collapses

The Dhwajasthambham flag pole of Sri Sitaramaalayam in the Simhachalam temple premises collapsed on Wednesday morning.

Based on CCTV footage, the flagpole, a massive piece of wood covered in copper sheets, collapsed at around 6.30 a.m.

Officials claimed the flagpole, which was constructed around six decades ago, toppled because it was infested with termites.

The temple priests quickly built a temporary bamboo flagstaff to act as a flagpole, and a permanent Dhwajasthambam will be arranged within ten days, said M.V. Suryakala, executive officer of Simhachalam's Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimhaswamy temple.

