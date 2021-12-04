Cyclone Jawad: AP and Odisha on Red Alert, Begin Evacuations
A strong low over the Bay of Bengal is moving towards the coast, bringing heavy rain to regions of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal.
In the three districts of Andhra Pradesh, a red alert has been issued.
New Delhi: A strong low over the Bay of Bengal is moving towards the coast, bringing heavy rain to regions of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal. Cyclone Jawad is predicted to make landfall in Puri, Odisha, around midday tomorrow.
- By Saturday morning, Cyclone Jawad is likely to hit Odisha and the north coast of Andhra Pradesh. It is then expected to continue down the coast, eventually reaching Puri's coastline at about midday.
- Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba inspected the preparations for Cyclone Jawad on Friday and urged all departments involved to ensure that no lives are lost and that property damage is kept to a minimum.
- Sixty-four National Disaster Response teams have been dispatched to areas where the storm is predicted to make landfall.
- Srikakulam, Vizianagram, and Visakhapatnam districts in Andhra Pradesh have been given a red warning for Saturday.
- Cyclone Ja has issued a similar warning in three Odisha districts: Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, and Jagatsinghpur.
- Due to the weather forecast, approximately 95 trains on the Waltair Division and East Coast Railway have been cancelled.
- The Konark Festival, an ongoing classical dance festival, and the International Sand Art Festival, a sand art event, both in the Puri district, have been cancelled.
- Saudi Arabia has offered the name Cyclone Jawad for the storm.
- To aid individuals, a Disaster Management Cell has been established. During crisis management, support desks are set up at important train stations in the affected region to guide and assist travellers.
- In Andhra Pradesh, almost 54,000 people have been evacuated from three districts.
- The rescue squad evacuated 15,755 people from Srikakulam district, 1,700 from Vizianagaram, and 36,553 from Visakhapatnam.
- Today, schools in all 19 Odisha districts will be closed.
Control Room Numbers by Zone -
1. Vijayanagaram Division RDO Office 8922276888
2. Parvathipuram Division Sub Collector Office 7286881293
Panchayat Control Room Numbers for Drinking Water and Sanitation: –
Vijayanagaram Division: 8639313400
Parvathipuram Division: 9618967524