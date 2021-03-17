Chandrababu Encouraged Insider Trading in Amaravati: Botsa

Visakhapatnam, March 16: Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana has lashed out at Chandrababu Naidu for encouraging insider trading in Amravati during TDP rule and stated that investigation is taking place and no one can escape from the law.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, he recalled that Chandrababu and his son Lokesh provoked people of Vijayawada and Guntur regions against decentralisation, with abusive language and was now experiencing the result in ULB polls. He stated that Chandrababu has not done anything for the development of Vijayawada and Guntur in the last five years, except the land scam in Amaravati, in the name of the capital region. The development of the two regions was stalled because of Naidu’s corruption to benefit a single social class.

Further, he stated that the entire investigation is being done impartially, where two committees were formed, one is a cabinet subcommittee and the other is a legal inquiry. He asserted that the State government is not being vindictive towards TDP. He said people from weaker sections came to him and complained about the Amravati lands, where approximately 5,000 acres were found to be manipulated.

The Minister stated that YSRCP has won with an absolute majority in the civic polls, because of the good governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said the absolute mandate in ULB elections has proved the fact that the people in urban areas also endorsed welfare and developmental initiatives. He stated that this victory had made them more responsible for people in implementing many more welfare activities.

Regarding electing Mayors, he said that the selections will be taking place on March 18, where the candidates for Chairperson and Mayor to Municipalities and Corporations will be decided.

Speaking on decentralisation he asserted that the State government is committed to developing all three regions equally, and the process officially took off right from the day the Chief Minister announced it in the assembly. But there are a few legal issues in the subject to shifting of the High Court to Kurnool.

He also assured that the State government will fight against the Union Government’s decision on privatising the Visakha Steel Plant, and will discuss it in the coming assembly session. The Chief Minister had already written letters to the Prime Minister and was waiting for consent from the Prime Minister's Office. Our response will be in line with the measures taken by the Center in the case of the Steel Plant, he added.