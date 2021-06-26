Asian Paints Job Notification For Vizag, Check Eligibility, Salary and Interview Date

APSSDC Job announcement: Candidates that apply will be interviewed starting at 10 a.m. on the 26th of this month. The location of the interview, as well as other details, will be sent via SMS.

The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSDC) has released a new job advertisement. In NVH India, 50 vacancies will be filled (Auto Parts Pvt Ltd). The Graduate Engineer Trainee Department will fill these positions. Candidates who are eligible and interested must register in advance.

Candidates for these positions must have completed a BTech (Mechanical / EEE) degree. Candidates must have passed exams between 2018 and 2021. Candidates must also be between the ages of 19 and 26. Those who are chosen for these positions will be paid a salary of Rs 15,592.

This is the application's direct link to the notification.

Interviews are the mode by which candidates will be selected to fill the positions. The registration deadline is June 26. There seems to be an extension, pls check the site. Candidates that apply will be interviewed starting at 10 a.m. on July 22. The location of the interview, as well as other details, will be sent by SMS.

Candidates must first fill out an application at the link. After that, candidates will be chosen by the District Skill Development Corporation. Selected applicants will get training. Those who finish the programme will be hired and given transportation and meals.