The surface periodicity has formed at an altitude of 3.1 km above sea level in the northwestern Bay of Bengal near the coast of West Bengal. As a result, low pressure is likely to form in the northwestern and western central Bay of Bengal on Saturday (today), the Met office said.

Meteorological department officials said that Andhra Pradesh will receive light to moderate rains with thunder and lightning on Saturday and Sunday.

Heavy rains are expected in Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Prakasam, Anantapur and Kurnool districts on Saturday and in Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts on Sunday.

During the last 24 hours, 11.8 cm of rain fell in Gara, 8.3 cm in Gummalakshmipuram, 8.0 cm in Kalingapatnam, 7.9 cm in Palakonda, 7.5 cm in Inkollu, 7.0 cm in Srikakulam, 6.4 cm in Nugend, 5.8 cm in Kurupam, 5.1 cm in Seethanpeta, Addanki and 5.0 cm in Maddipadu.