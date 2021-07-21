AP to Turn Bheemili's Red Sand Dunes Into Tourist Hotspot

Vizag: There is no need to go into detail about Visakhapatnam's attractiveness, which is akin to that of a natural paradise. Visakhapatnam is home to some of the world's most stunningly beautiful beaches. Natural delights tickle the senses. The Coastal belt will simply mesmerize you

State tourism minister Muthamsetti Srinivasa Rao, on the other hand, said measures were being taken to revamp Visakhapatnam tourism initiatives to attract not only local but also international visitors.

Tourist attractions in Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh will receive special attention. The minister spoke about special tourism packages in four districts (Rayalaseema, Vijayawada, Godavari, and Uttarandhra) of the 13 districts in the state, including temples and forest areas, during a high-level review meeting with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his chamber at the secretariat with top officials from the culture, youth, and sports departments.

The Minister of Tourism Circuit is developing Talakona in Rayalaseema, Harsi Hills in Tirupati, Bhavani Island in Krishna, Guntur region, Durgamma temple, Buddharamas, Annavaram in Godavari area, boating in Dindi area, Paderu in Uttarandhra, Aruku, Simhachalam, Arasavilli, Srikuram areas. They're working on a specific app to create awareness among tourists about these places.

In 13 tourist areas across the state, plans are underway to build five-star hotels. Beaches are being developed in Visakhapatnam, and the Krishna, Godavari River for tourism. The state government will provide tourist packages based on local attractions. The Visakhapatnam region's red sand dunes will be developed for tourism. The tourism department has also been given land for the Polavaram project to develop, according to the minister. A total of Rs. 4 crores has been set aside to give incentives to rural businesses.

In a public-private collaboration, the state government will build sports centres in fifteen regions around the state. Under the KHEL India initiative, they are presenting this idea to the Chief Minister for approval to build international sports centres in Visakhapatnam, Kadapa, and East Godavari districts.

They are submitting other ideas to the government for sports awards. He said that a 2% reservation in government positions was created to promote sportspeople. The minister stated that efforts will be made to evaluate the number of openings in the sports quota district-by-district and fill government posts in the quota.