AP: Kisan Special Train Transports Mangoes From Vizianagaram to Delhi

Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway's Waltair Division is working to ensure the uninterrupted supply of vital commodities during the pandemic. Despite unusual circumstances, the division continues to operate parcel special trains and Kisan special trains in order to boost farm income by providing agricultural produce transportation that is hassle-free, clean, and fast.

On April 17, the Kisan rail special trains began transporting mangoes from Vizianagaram and operated on alternate days. The Kisan rail transported 1,725 tonnes of mangoes to Adarsh Nagar in New Delhi in seven trips.

The Kisan train delivered 376 tonnes of mangoes on Wednesday (April 28), the most ever loaded for a single train in East Coast Railway history.

Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, Divisional Railway Manager, praised the staff's efforts for their unwavering dedication. He urged farmers, merchants, and exporters to take advantage of the Kisan Rail Special trains' ability to transport fruit stocks safely and quickly.