AP Govt Curbs On Visakha Beach Raod: No Entry After 5.30PM

In view of the anticipated Covid-19 third wave, Visakhapatnam district officials are taking all precautionary steps to limit the virus spread. Officials are focused on congested parts of the city, particularly beach areas.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna and city police commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha announced that on weekends and public holidays the district authorities will restrict visitors' access to Beach Road after 5:30 p.m.from August 7.

The decision was made after tourists violated the Covid-19 standards and did not adhere to the social distance on the beaches. Officials have cautioned that the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the city may rise.

