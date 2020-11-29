VIJAYAWADA: Backward Classes Welfare Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna on Saturday said that the YSRCP-Government is committed to fulfilling the aspirations of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and has always been in favour of the weaker sections.

He along with Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, MLA Janga Krishnamurthy and others paid floral tributes to the statue of Jyotirao Phule at Vijayawada Tummalapalli Kalakshetra on occasion of his 130th death anniversary.

Speaking to the media after the paying tributes, he said that Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was a beacon of for the poor and weaker sections. He said that the YSRCP Government was fulfilling the objectives of the great leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy always viewed the Backward classes the backbone of the nation.

The Minister reminded that the YS -Jagan Government stood by the weaker sections with many welfare schemes promulgated for their welfare. He said that the credit for the creation of 56 Corporations for the upliftment of the Backward Classes goes to the Chief Minister only, he lauded.

The other welfare schemes like the introduction of English Medium in Government schools, Amma Vodi Scheme and others had impacted the weaker sections and brought many fruitful changes in their lives. By implementing 50 percent reservation for BC women, giving high priority to education, and providing opportunity to pursue higher studies shows the commitment that YS Jagan has for the welfare of the weaker sections, he said.

He further expressed his happiness and said that it was his good fortune to work in the Cabinet Ministry of YS Jagan and that Mahatma Jyotirao Phule's blessings would be always be there his Government which is committed for the welfare of the backward sections, he concluded.