Women Became Empowered Like Never Before In The State: CM YS Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Reaffirming the commitment to women empowerment, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that his government has redefined the welfare delivery system through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and has given a place of pride to women of State socially, economically and politically.

Conveying greetings to women on the occasion of International Women’s Day being celebrated with the theme ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’, the Chief Minister in his spirited address to the largely attended womenfolk, said that the State is not competing with other states but with the nation in terms of empowerment of women in economic, social and political spheres and his government has been at the forefront.

‘The question isn’t who is going to let me, it is who is going to stop me’, the famous Ayn Rand’s quote was tangible with full force in the large turnout of my sisters who have seen empowerment like never before in the State and the social, political and economic emancipation of women has been a pioneering path to the entire nation’, he said during his speech at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here on Tuesday. The stadium filled with elected representatives from panchayats to Parliament besides nominated persons to various Corporations was nursing at the seams.

The political empowerment is reflected in the cabinet itself with the Deputy Chief Minister, Home Minister, Deputy Chairperson of Legislative Council being women from ST, SC and Minorities besides the post of Chief Secretary and State Election Commission was given to women strengthening our commitment, he said.