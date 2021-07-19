Water Tanker Rams into Eluru-Rajahmundry RTC Bus, No Casualties

In a tragic road mishap, an RTC bus travelling from Eluru to Rajahmundry was hit by a water tanker from behind near Chinaavutupalli village of Gannavaram Mandal of Krishna district on Sunday. While more than 40 passengers were travelling in the bus, around 21 passengers were injured in the accident.

Locals responded immediately and informed the police. The injured were shifted to the hospital in ambulances and autos. Police suspected that the mishap happened due to brake failure of the bus.

As per sources, it is learned that an inquiry will be held to find the reasons for the accident. A case was registered and bus driver David Raju was taken into custody for questioning.

The accident caused a huge traffic jam for over two kilometres on the National Highway. Police arrived at the spot and cleared the traffic.