Vundavalli Arun Kumar Shocked Over AP Employees' Strike Notice Over PRC

Rajahmundry: Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar expressed shock saying it was strange for government employees to give strike notice to government demanding old salaries.

He wrote are letter and released it to the media in Rajahmundry on Monday. According to the government, the implementation of the new PRC will impose an additional burden of Rs 10,247 crore. He said he was praying that the employees would stop the strike in view of the financial woes in the wake of coronavirus.