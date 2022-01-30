Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister Vellampalli Srinivas addressed the media on Vijayawada girl's suicide.

This is a very unfortunate incident. The girl committed suicide due to mental anguish, he said, adding TDP leader Vinod Jain sexually harassed the girl. The 50-year-old Vinod Jain misbehaved with her, he said.

The victim's family members say that she was harassed in several different ways. The girl wrote a three page letter before taking her life. Vellampalli said, one could very well understand how much pain the victim suffered

TDP leader Vinod Jain, the accused responsible for abetting the Vijayawada girl's suicide, is said to be a close confidante of Keshineni Nani. Chandrababu had previously campaigned on behalf of Vinod, who contested in the local elections. "What is Chandrababu's response to this incident. Chandrababu is encouraging such people. When Chandrababu's party is being linked to such crimes, he is talking about women," he said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sought justice for the family and asked for the perpetrator of the crime to be brought to book.

The Chief Minister reacted strongly to the incident and directed the police authorities to severely punish the accused. We cannot bear to see the pain of the baby's parents, the accused will be punished. I hope Kanakadurgamma gives courage to the family member to cope with the tragedy, he said.

The AP government stated that it will ensure women are protected through the Disha app and promised to serve justice to the girl's family.

We will take steps to prevent such incidents

It is not enough if the TDP just suspends Vinod Jain. Chandrababu must answer this, demanded the YSRCP leaders.