A brother went to sister's place for Raksha Bandhan. She tied rakhi to her brother. However, little did she know that he would receive a shocking news in a couple of hours.

Within 2 hours, the brother got a phone call saying that his younger sister was dead. The incident, which took place on Rakhi day in Vijayawada, left not only the brother but also people of the town heartbroken.

Usha from Prasadhampadu fell in love with Phani from Arandalpet and got married two years ago. While her husband worked as a Medical Representative, Usha was a Software Engineer.

Her brother visited his sister's place at around 4 pm on Sunday for Rakhi and left. However, he received a call within hours after reaching hoem that his sister had died. As per her husband's family, Usha was rushed to hospital after she fell unconscious. The doctors are said to have declared her brought dead at the hopsital. Usha's brother Suryanarayana, however, alleged that his sister was being subjected to severe mental stress by her in-laws as she was earning more than her husband.

Suryaraopet police have registered a case of suspicious death following a complaint by Usha's father Satyanarayana. The husband's family is being questioned.