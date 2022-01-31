Vijayawada Suicide Victim's Mother Heartbroken, Seeks Justice

‘For fourteen years, I raised a child without any apprehensions. I made her study Cambridge. She would speaks English fluently. Being an MA and PhD myself, I imparted all my knowledge to my child. I used to counsell girls at the school I work. Wouldn't I teach my own child? How could he lay his evil eyes on my child whose focus was only on studies? I performed so many poojas for the well being and future of my child. Yet God has wronged us.

Hang the person who cut short my baby's life,' said Anuradha, mother of the Vijayawada girl, who committed suicide after being harassed by TDP leader Vinod Jain. "Do us justice," she pleaded. Vasireddy assured Padma her that the government would take steps to punish the culprit.