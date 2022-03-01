Vijayawada Students Can Now Get Their Bus Passes Home Delivered, Here’s How

Students studying in Vijayawada can now apply through online payments for the renewal of their bus passes. While issuing a press release on Monday, M Yesu Dasu, the Regional Manager, Vijayawada RTC said students who wish to renew bus passes could visit this APSRTC Bus Pass website (click here for link) and pay the amount.

After successful payment of the bus pass renewal fee, the user would see a unique reference on the screen. Once the students produce their unique reference numbers at the bus pass counter, their bus passes are renewed and issued to them.

The RTC official informed that for educational institutions located between Vijayawada and Machilipatnam and in the vicinity of Pandit Nehru Bus Station, a door delivery facility will be introduced. Students who got their bus passes renewed online for one month, could get their passes home delivered for free until March 31, he added.