Vijayawada Police Arrests Man For Attacking Traffic Cop On Duty

Police arrested a man for attacking a traffic constable on duty. The incident took place on Thursday evening at Dabakotla center.

According to the police reports, constable Shekar Babu of 3 town traffic police station was performing his duties on Thursday evening at Dabakotla center. Koppula Nagaraju and two others riding pillion on a bike were stopped by the constable after receiving orders from Traffic SI Satyanarayana. SI ordered to stop them as they have violated the rules. Then, Nagaraju, a resident of Singh Nagar Luna Center attacked the constable and beat him. As a result, the constable suffered injuries.

Later, all the three tried to escape from the spot but the police took Nagaraju into custody. Nagaraju also got into an argument with the SI. The two others fled the spot. Ajithsingh Nagar police registered a case based on the complaint from the constable Sekhar.