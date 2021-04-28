Vijayawada: Police Arrest 7 For Selling Expired Remdesivir in Black Market

Vijayawada: The Patamata police of Vijayawada had arrested a seven-member gang on Tuesday for selling Remdesivir injections on the black market. Police had recovered four injections, two expired doses, and cash worth Rs.2.32 lakh.

According to Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu, the accused have been identified as Krishna district residents. They are Sinavath, Srinivas, Mohan Krishna, Anantha Reddy, Raju, Tharun, and Naresh. They worked for a private company as medical distributors and representatives. Police said that a few others were also involved in their swindle and that they were attempting to track them down.

The Central Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police, Y. Srinivas Reddy, said that a team led by Patamata inspector R Suresh Reddy had arrested them. Cases have been registered against the accused under Section 420 IPC (Cheating) and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the ACP said.