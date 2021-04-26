Vijayawada Kanaka Durga Temple Timings Changed: Check Darshan Hours

VIJAYAWADA: At Vijayawada's famous Kanaka Durga temple, Covid-19 restrictions have been imposed, limiting darshan times and suspending several pujas. Though the Antaralaya Darshanam (sanctum sanctorum) has been canceled, devotees will be permitted to enter the temple between the hours of 6.30 a.m. and 7.30 p.m., as long as they follow the Covid-19 guidelines.

Covid-19 had infected nearly 45 people working at the Durga temple. A priest who worked at the temple died on Saturday (April 24th) succumbing to Coronavirus infection. Following a meeting between executive committee chairman Pyla Somi Naidu, executive officer D. Brahmaramba, and priests, the temple administration has placed restrictions as a precaution.

Due to a night curfew enforced from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to curb the spread of Covid-19 and prevent the disease from spreading on the temple grounds, temple hours have changed.

Brahmaramba, the temple's executive officer, advised devotees visiting the temple for darshan to wear masks and keep a safe distance. All of the Arjitha Sevas will be done in ekantham (solitude), and devotees will be able to see them from 6.30 a.m. to 7.30 p.m., she further explained.

After 7 p.m., devotees will be denied entry through the Ghat Road and Mahamandapam routes, and the Antaralaya darshan for devotees will be canceled, according to Executive Officer Brahmaramba. The Executive Officer also claimed that even if the temple employees break the laws, they will be fined Rs 200.

Somi Naidu, chairman of the temple trust committee, said that every hour, Sodium Hypochlorite will be sprayed in the queue lines that devotees use to enter the temple grounds. He said that after the darshanam, devotees should not form groups, but maintain a safe distance, and leave the premises in an orderly fashion.