Vijayawada Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium Decked Up for Republic Day Parade

The Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada is getting ready for the Republic Day celebrations. Authorities are arranging for the celebrations to be held at the state level.

Care has been taken to comply with Covid‌ guidelines. MLC Thalashila Raghuram, along with officials of various departments, reviewed the arrangements on Monday and conducted a review.

Protocol Director Balasubramanian, Collector J Nivas, Joint Collectors K Madhaveelatha, Mohan Kumar, Vijayawada Sub-Collector G Suryasai Praveenchand, officials from Electricity, Information, Civil Relations, Revenue, Police and other departments participated in the inspection.

Rehearsals for the parade will be held on Tuesday. The event will be attended by DGP Gautam Sawang and senior officials of other departments. Only 200 guests have been invited to the event in adherence to Covid protocols.

16 Tableaus are being prepared to showcase the development and welfare schemes implemented by the state government. State Information and Public Relations Commissioner T. Vijayakumar Reddy has already looked into the matter and made several suggestions. The stadium is beautifully decorated with the colors of the national flag. The ceremony will be attended by Governor Vishwabhushan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, state ministers and high officials. Vijayawada city police Commissioner TK Rana said they were diverting traffic in view of the Republic Day celebrations.