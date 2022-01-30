Vijayawada Girl's Suicide Unfortunate, Says Vasireddy Padma

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Women's Commission Chairperson, Vasireddy Padma reacted to the incident of a girl committing suicide in Vijayawada following harassment by TDP leader Vinod Jain.

Addressing a press conference, Vasireddy Padma said, "It is unfortunate that this incident happened. The government has taken the girl's suicide seriously. The girl wrote in her suicide note that the harassment of the TDP leader was the cause. We will take strict action against those responsible. There is no question of releasing the culprits behind the crime."