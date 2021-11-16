Vijayawada: Free Food Distribution at Indrakeeladri Temple Resumes

Distribution of Nithya Prasadam (free food) at Sri Durga Malleshwaraswamy Temple Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada resumed from Monday.

EO Bramaramba, along with the Temple Trust Board chairman Paila Sominaidu, threw open the Anna Prasada distribution section on the second floor of the Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam.

On the occasion the Chairman and the EO served the prasadam to the devotees himself. Strict instructions were given to the staff members involved in the distribution of Anna Prasadam to abide by the Covid rules.

Prasada distribution at the temple takes place every day from 10.30 am to 3 pm. Temple officials said the offerings would be distributed to 2,500 people daily and to 4,000 people on Fridays and Sundays. The ceremony was attended by temple dean Vishnubhatla Sivaprasad Sharma, board member N Sujatha and other staff members at the temple.