Vijayawada: Four Hospitals Booked For Overcharging, Irregularities

Vijayawada: According to K V R Rajendranath Reddy, director-general, the vigilance and enforcement department raided 15 hospitals last week and filed criminal cases against four of them.

He said that the hospital administration was not providing receipts to patients after they were admitted. Apart from that, they engaged in unnecessary charging and Remdesivir vial misappropriation.

According to the director-general, criminal charges have been filed against Narayana Hospital in Guntur for charging fees in excess of the prescribed rates and failing to issue receipts.

Similarly, charges of discouraging admission under Aarogyasri, excessive charges, and misappropriation of Remdesivir were filed against Sriratna Hospital in Anantapur. A case has been filed against Kumar Hospital in Visakhapatnam for charging excessive fees without providing receipts, as well as another hospital in the West Godavari district of Jangareddigudem.