Vijayawada: Child Born With Three Legs In Nuzvid

In an extremely rare occurence, a woman gave birth to a child with three legs. The incident took place in Nuzvid Area Hospital. Going into the details, Mohan Rao who is a resident of Shetty Vanapalli, Chintalapudi mandal, West Godavari district joined his wife Venkateswaramma in Nuzvid Area Hospital.

She arrived at the Area Hospital on Thursday in labour. And few hours later, she delivered a girl child with three legs. Doctors were surprised to look at the child with an extra limb.

Doctors came to know that the Venkateswaramma and Mohana Rao's is a consanguineous marriage. Doctors say that this type of instances are very rare and the baby might have born with an extra limb due to a genetic defect.

Hospital Superintendent Narendra Singh said that the mother and baby were healthy and sent to Vijayawada Government Hospital for better medical treatment. The mother and baby have been kept under medical supervision.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telagana, consanguineous marriage are common. Doctors have been advising not to go for such marriages as they may result in many genetic diseases which suggests that couples may have deleterious lethal genes, inherited from common ancestor and when transmitted to their offsprings, they can lead to prenatal, neonatal, child morbidity or mortality.