Vijayawada: Businessman's Body Found Inside Black Endeavor

A body was found in a car parked in Vijayawada. Police found the body of a man on Thursday inside a Black Endeavor car with number plate AP16 FF9999 Black. The car was parked next to the Devi Manor Hotel.

The deceased has been identified as Karanam Rahul of Thadigadapa. It is learnt that the victim owned a gas manufacturing company in G. Kondur.

It is learnt that there was disagreement between partners in the business. The Police is investigating to check whether the death was a suicide or homicide. Family members arrived at the scene soon as they heard the news.

Meanwhile, ACP Khader Basha said that he had lodged a missing complaint against Rahul at the Police Station last night. The ACP said that information was received this morning that there was a body in the car and the deceased was identified as Karnam Rahul of Thadigadapa. He said he was examining the CCTV footage at the scene of crime.