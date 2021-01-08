Vijayawada: AP CM YS Jagan Lays Foundation Stone For Reconstruction Of 9 Temples Demolished By TDP

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Friday laid the foundation stone at Seethamma Paadalu on the banks of Krishna river for reconstruction of nine temples that were demolished by the previous TDP government in 2016

The Chief Minister also laid foundation stone for other eight development works of worth Rs 77 crore in Kanakadurga temple. He unveiled two separate plaques at the construction site of the Shaneeswara Swamy temple.

Later, he visited Kanakadurga Temple atop Indrakeeladri. Temple priests blessed the Chief Minister with vedic hyms and presented a memento, photograph of the presiding deity Goddess Kanaka Durga, and prasadam.

The Chief Minister also released Endowments Department calendar depicting all the important State temples and calendar of Sri Durga Malleshwara Swamy Varla Devasthanam.

Apart from this the Reconstruction of Rahu-Ketu temple at a cost of Rs. 70 lakhs followed by Seethamma Padalu temple at a cost of Rs. 9.5 lakh, Anjaneya Swamy Temple at a cost of Rs. 31.5 lakhs, Sri Saneeswara Temple with stone at a cost of Rs. 2 crores, Boddubomma Temple at a cost of Rs. 8 lakhs, Sri Anjaneyaswamy Temple at a cost of Rs. 20 lakhs (at Durgagudi Stairs), Sri Dasanjaneya Temple along with Sri Sitarama

Lakshmana with Rs. 10 lakhs, Veerababu Temple at a cost of Rs. 10 lakhs, Sri Venugopala Krishna Temple and Goshala at Kanakadurga

Nagar at a cost of Rs. 20 lakhs will be taken up.

This apart the development and expansion works will also be carried out such as Prasadampotu building at a cost of Rs. 8.5 crore Malleshwara Swamy Temple at a cost of Rs.5.6 crore, expansion of Malleshwara Swamy temple walls at a cost of Rs. 2 crores, Construction of hairdressing salon building at a cost of Rs.23.6 crore, Annaprasad building at a cost of Rs.19.75 crore in the Kanaka Durga temple.

The Kanakadurga Toll Plaza will be renovated at a cost of Rs.5.25 crores, repairs on Ghat Road at a cost of Rs 6.5 crore, repairs and strengthening measures to prevent landslides and total energy, water management system works of the temple will be done at a cost of Rs.2.75 crore .

Ministers Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Botsa Satyanarayana, Perni Venkatramaiah, Kodali Venkateswara Rao, CM Programme Coordinator Thalashila Raghuram, Brahmin Corporation Chairman Malladi Vishnu, other MLAs, Endowments Secretary Girija Shankar, Shri Durgamalleswara Swamy Devasthanam Temple EO M V Suresh babu, temple priests and others participated in the event.