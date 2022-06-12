Vijayawada: 16-year-old Boy Hangs Self as Friends Ridiculed Him Over Defeat in PUBG

Vijayawada: A teenager ended his life after being bullied by his friends for losing an online PUBG game on Sunday. The incident took place in Machilipatnam town of Krishna district.

As per reports the 16-year-old was the son of Shantiraj, a local leader of Congress party. He was addicted to playing PUBG. He was playing the PUBG game with his friends and he lost the game. He felt humiliated after his friends ridiculed him for losing the game. The son of Shantiraj came home and allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on the ceiling fan.

Police shifted the body for autopsy and are investigating the case. District Congress president Tantia Kumari consoled the bereaved family and demanded the state and the central governments to ban PUBG-like online games to save young lives.

It may be recalled here, last week a teenager killed his mother with a licensed pistol of his father, who is in the Army, because she stopped him from playing online games like PUBG. He even threatened her 10-year-old sister that he would kill her if she told anyone about the murder. Later, he hid the body inside their house for three days and used room fresheners to mask the foul smell from the decomposed body.

