Vaccination Drive Across Andhra Pradesh Ahead of Schools, Colleges Reopening

With educational institutions across the state gearing up for the reopening, the Andhra Pradesh government has stepped up measures to prevent further spread of COVID.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with health officials and asked them to prepare a document detailing Standard operating Procedures (SOPs) for schools and colleges in AP. He also asked them to be prepared for third wave and ensure safety of citizens.

Now, a special vaccination drive is being conducted across Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. Corona vaccine is being given to those above 18 years of age. Authorities have set up more than 2,000 centers for vaccination. It is learned that more than 2.77 crore people in AP have been vaccinated against Covid so far.