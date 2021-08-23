Thank You CM Jagan Meet With A Lakh People From AP

A Thank You meet to express gratitude to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to be organised in November. Lakhs of people are expected to take part in this meeting. Members of the village, wards and the state president of the Association of Employees K. Venkatramireddi held a meeting to decide on this. He was speaking to the media at the RTC conference hall in Vijayawada.

He said the CM had responded positively and directed the officers to immediately declare probation to the secretariat employees by the second day of October.

He said that the process was going on accordingly and probation would be declared for all the employees who passed the departmental examinations. He said several resolutions were passed while appealing to the government on various issues related to employees.

They demanded that probation be declared without any examination for the 8 departments which do not have departmental tests and that probation be declared for women employees who are on maternity leave as working days.

The total service of the employees who have changed department should be taken into consideration. In the case of women police, Venkatramireddy asked them to give an option and take a decision based on their opinion.The meeting elected a new state executive committee of the Village and Ward Secretariat Employees Association with 35 members.

Venkatramireddy has been elected as Honorary President, Bhimireddy Angireddy as President, Nikhil Krishna, Sudhakar and Bhargav as Working Presidents, Battula Ankam Rama Rao as General Secretary, BRR Kishore as Additional General Secretary and P. Harish, Kishore and Bajini as Vice Presidents.