Tanuku MLA Karumuri Nageswara Rao had a narrow escaped in a road accident. MLA Karumuri Nageswara Rao's car was damaged in a road accident on Saturday night near the Seventh Mile check post.

MLA Nageswara Rao's car was heading from Hyderabad to Tripura near Prakasam district when it collided head-on with another car coming from Macherla towards Sagar near Ethipotala Forest Department check post. No injuries were reported to the occupants of the two cars.