Tanuku Man's Selfie Suicide Video Creates Sensation

A selfie suicide video has raked up controversy in Tanuku district. Kolli Venkatesh, 26, a resident of the town, committed suicide by hanging himself on Saturday.

Incidentally, his wife Lakshmi Tulsi had also ended her life three months ago. Venkatesh, Lakshmi Tulas had a love marriage.

In a video shot on selfie mode, the husband stated that even though the two got married after falling in love, the neighbours were harrassing his wife for marrying a man from the lower caste.

He also alleged that he had earlier complained to the police about the matter but they did not respond. In addition to these accusations, Venkatesh also stated in a suicide note that he had a debt of Rs 7 lakhs.