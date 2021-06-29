Strict Curfew in West Godavari, East Godavari, Krishna, Prakasam and Chittoor

Amaravati: Curfew would be relaxed from 6 AM to 9 PM after June 30 in eight districts where Covid positivity rate is less than five per cent while the existing timings would continue in the remaining five districts.

A decision to this effect was taken at a review meeting held by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Monday. Curfew timings would remain the same in the five districts of West Godavari, East Godavari, Krishna, Prakasam and Chittoor.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister said the curfew will be in force between 9 PM to 6 AM in eight districts from July 1 to July 7. The decision on Curfew relaxation in the remaining five districts will be taken after analysing the COVID situation.