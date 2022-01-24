Speeding Karnataka RTC Bus Rams Into Deer in Pedda Dornala

A deer died on the spot after a fast moving Karnataka RTC bus collided with the spotted deer which was crossing the road. The accident took place on Sunday at Thettagundam near Eco Tourism in Prakasam district's Peddadornala zone.

According to Visvesvaraya Rao, Range Officer, Peddadornala, a Karnataka RTC bus traveling from Srisailam to Sindhanur reached Thettagundam and when a deer was trying to cross the road in the area.

The speeding bus hit the deer and drove off without stopping. Authorities stopped the bus at the Ganpati checkpost after the cleaners near the spot immediately informed the police.

The accident scene was then examined and a case was registered against the Karnataka RTC bus driver. The body was cremated in a forest area after a post-mortem by a veterinarian from the Forest Department.