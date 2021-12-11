Special Trains to Sabarimala from Telugu States

Indian Railway officials have announced that special trains will be operated from different parts of the country to Sabarimala to tackle the huge rush of devotees.

Here goes the details of special trains from the Telugu States

Secunderabad-Kollam Special Train (07133) will leave Secunderabad at 5.40 am on Dec 18 and reach Kollam at 1.50 pm the next day. In return, the train (07134) will leave Kollam at 7.35 pm on Dec 19 and reach Secunderabad at 3.30 am the next day.

Kacheguda-Kollam Special Train (07135) will leave Kacheguda at 5.30 am on 22nd December and reach Kollam at 1.50 pm the next day. On return journey, the train (07136) will leave Kollam at 7.35 pm on 23rd of this month and reach Kacheguda at 3.30 am the next day.

Nanded-Kollam Special Train (07137) will leave Nanded at 9.45 am on Dec 23 and reach Kollam at 9.40 pm the next day.

Kollam-Tirupati Special Train (07506) will leave Kollam at 12.45 pm on Dec 25 (Saturday) and reach Tirupati at 5.10 pm on the same day.

Tirupati-Nanded Special Train (07138) will leave Tirupati at 8.15 pm on 26th December and reach Nanded at 3 pm the next day.