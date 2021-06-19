Special Train Services Running Via Vijayawada Station

Vijayawada: Railway officials said in a statement on Friday that several special trains that run through Vijayawada to other destinations will continue for some time.

Officials said that the Yesvantpur-Ahmedabad Weekend Trains (06501/06502), Yesvantpur-Jaipur Weekend Trains (06521/06522), Ajmer-Bangalore Weekend Trains (06205/06206), and Bangalore-Jodhpur Weekend (65/05) 06593/06594) will run as usual.

'Secunderabad-Agartala' special trains

Railway officials announced that special weekend trains will run between Secunderabad and Agartala.

On Fridays 18 and 25, the 07029 Agartala Special will depart Agartala at 6.10 a.m. and arrive in Secunderabad at 2.15 p.m.

Train No. 07030 will depart Secunderabad at 4.35 p.m. on the 21st and 28th of this month, arriving in Agartala at 3 a.m. on the third day.