Sikh Committee Invites AP CM For Guru Nanak Jayanti Celebrations

Amaravati: Sri Guru Singh Saha Dharma Prachar Committee has called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and invited him to be part of the Gurupurab (Guru Nanak Jayanti) celebrations to be held on November 30.

The delegation met the Chief Minister at his camp office on Wednesday and invited him to take part in the celebrations to be held at Gurudwara in Vijayawada.

The delegation includes YSRCP Vijayawada East constituency incharge Devineni Avinash,President of Sthree Sath Sangh President Kuldeep Kaur Maathaji, President of Sikh Community Welfare Society S Harmindar Singh, Sri Guru Sangh Sabha President S Kanwaljeet Singh and Pinky Harwinder Singh.