SEC Nimmagadda Holds Video Conference For Gram Panchayat Elections And Coronavirus Vaccination Drive

Andhra Pradesh: State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar will hold a video conference with all District Collectors, SPs, Zilla Parishad CEOs, and DPVs on Wednesday for the smooth conduct of Gram Panchayat elections and Coronavirus vaccination drive.

The meeting, to be held at the State Election Commission (SEC) office in Vijayawada and will be attended by the Chief Secretary to the State Government, DGP, Chief Secretaries of Medical, Finance, Health, and Panchayat Raj Departments, and Commissioners of Medical and Panchayat Raj Departments.

Chief Secretary to Government Adityanath Das has directed that all district-level officials of the above-mentioned departments and divisions must participate in the video conference.