SEB Tightens Vigilance at AP Border Check Points to Prevent Liquor Smuggling From Telangana

VIJAYAWADA: Local tipplers and smugglers who transport liquor between the two Telugu states queued up to stock liquor as soon as the lockdown was declared in Telangana. Smuggling in of liquor from Telangana has become a menace after the Andhra Pradesh government declared its new policy to phase out alcohol.

Despite the fact that the state government has created a dedicated special enforcement bureau (SEB) to prevent liquor from entering the state, organized crime continues to operate.

Wine shops saw an unprecedented rush as the Telangana government imposed a lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19. Andhra Pradesh-based liquor smugglers made huge last-minute purchases. However, they are now having difficulty bringing the liquor into the state.

SEB has increased vigilance at border checkpoints and other vulnerable roads, anticipating smuggler movement.

The seizure of a truckload of liquor bottles near Pondugula in Guntur district's Dachepalli Mandal demonstrates the desperation of liquor smugglers. Underneath the rice husk, cops discovered 13,000 liquor bottles. Smugglers are attempting to carry large quantities of liquor bottles from Telangana as soon as the lockdown is announced, according to Additional SP of SEB Md Arif. “We anticipated that the smugglers may resort to these kinds of activities and stepped-up vigilance,” he said.

Following the Telangana lockdown, cops in the Krishna district confiscated large quantities of Telangana-made liquor in the Penuganchiprolu, Nuzividu, and Tiruvuru districts. Officials from the SEB are now concentrating on interior village routes that link to Telangana, and liquor smugglers are now using interior roads rather than highways to avoid police radar.