Rompicherla Market Yard Chairman Selfie Video: CI Pointed Gun At YSRCP Leader

YSRCP leader and Rompicherla Market Yard Chairman Anjayya's selfie video in Guntur district has created a sensation. He has sent a selfie video to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleging that CI Krishnaiah had threatened to kill him and pointed a gun at him. He said that MLA Gopireddy nominated the leader who have worked for TDP earlier as sarpanch candidate. It is alleged that MLA Gopireddy and CI Krishnaiah threatened him to withdraw from the contest. He pleaded YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to protect his family members from MLA GopiReddy and CI Krishnaiah

Anjayya is contesting in the Panchayat elections from Gogulapadu. He was taken into police custody . Anjayya's wife Lakshmi alleges that CI Krishnaiah has taken her husband to the police station as the police officer has been facing a political pressure from Anjaiah's nephew Lakshmi Narayana. Meanwhile, police say that they have arrested Anjaiah as he was campaigning after the closure of campaigning period. In the selfie video, Anjayya said that police have tortured him a lot.