Qalara Helping Indian Artisanal Products Reach New Global Consumers

Qalara, India’s largest cross border B2B platform for artisanal goods, backed by Reliance, has set out on a plethora of initiatives to take Indian artisanal products to new global consumers across the world. Several traditional art and craft forms from Andhra Pradesh including Wooden toys from Etikopakka and Crochet lace from Narsapur have already found new global markets.

Qalara platform showcases 75,000+ artisanal products across home decor, home textiles, fashion accessories, toys, kitchen & dining, gifting, outdoor, furniture and more, from far and wide across India, for buyers across the globe.

At the Asia’s largest Handicrafts and Gifts Fair, IHGF, slated from 28th October to 31st October 2021, Qalara is showcasing its cross border B2B platform and its immense potential as well as benefits for Indian artisans and artisanal goods dealers to reach global consumers across the world.

Qalara has enabled several Indian artisanal products find markets across the globe, including handloom-woven kitchen towels from Chinnamalai to Los Angeles, Sabai grass placemats from Mayurbhanj, Odisha and West Bengal to Hongkong, Manipur's Longpi all the way to Canadian stores, Channapatna toys all the way to Singapore, Saharanpur’s hand carved wooden decor to Mauritius, Odisha’s hand painted Pattachitra serve-ware shipped to stores in London, Agra's handmade soapstone burners shipped to stores in the UK and Jaipur's traditional jewellery shipped to Europe, Australia, Canada, USA and more.

With over 600 registered micro, small and large manufacturers, artisans, producers, and exporters on its platform, Qalara has thousands of registered buyers from 50+ countries and has delivered B2B shipments to 40+ countries in less than a year.

Using a combination of data and technology to understand consumer demand, product, and pricing trends across geographies, Qalara is funnelling it back to producers to enhance marketability and sales of Indian artisanal products.

Backed by Reliance, Qalara is integrating leveraging synergies across supply chain, sourcing, product development, international partnerships, data sciences and technology. It has built a unique B2B cross-border technology platform with ability to compute MOQs, prices, lead times, and supply chain requirements across thousands of products and country combinations via both air and ocean, with multiple fulfilment models including on demand manufacturing, customisation, just-in-time and more, and multiple global payment solutions.