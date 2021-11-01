PM Modi, CM YS Jagan Greet Telugus on AP Formation Day

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his greetings to the entire Telugu community on the occasion of AP Formation Day.

The lineage of sacrifices from Sri Potti Sriramulu garu to other freedom fighters resulted in State Formation and continue to inspire us. We have to take forward the State towards welfare and development with a firm resolve, dedication and sincerity, the Chief Minister said.

అమ‌ర‌జీవి పొట్టి శ్రీ‌రాములుగారి లాంటి ఎంతోమంది మ‌హానుభావుల ప్రాణ త్యాగ ఫ‌లిత‌మే నేడు మ‌నం జ‌రుపుకుంటున్న రాష్ట్ర అవ‌త‌ర‌ణ దినోత్స‌వం. వారు సాధించిన ఈ రాష్ట్రాన్ని అన్ని రంగాల్లో అభివృద్ధి ప‌థంలో న‌డిపించేందుకు మీ అంద‌రి స‌హ‌కారంతో అడుగులు ముందుకు వేస్తున్నా.#APformationday — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too greeted people on the occasion of AP Formation Day. Have a look...