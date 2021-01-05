Panchayat Rejig: YSR Tadigadapa Municipality Formed Near Vijayawada, 5 Urban Panchayats

AMARAVATI / VIJAYAWADA:The Andhra Pradesh (AP) Government issued orders for the formation of a new municipality called YSR Tadigadapa, and five new Nagara (Urban) Panchayats in the State. A notification in this regard was issued by the Governor's office On Monday. The Government has also expanded the extent of 13 municipalities in different districts.

YSR‌ Tadigadapa Municipality

The Government has set up a new municipality called 'YSR Thadigadapa' comprising the villages of Kanuru, Poranki, Yanamalakuduru and Thadigadapa which are close to the Vijayawada city. Tadigadapa is a part of Vijayawada metropolitan area and is located in Penamaluru mandal of Vijayawada revenue division.

5 New Nagara (Urban) Panchayats

Chintalapudi, an assembly constituency centre in West Godavari district, Rajam in the constituency centre in Vijayanagaram district, B. Kothakota in Chittoor district, Aluru in Kurnool district and Podili panchayat in Prakasam district have been converted into Nagara or Urban panchayats.

The Government has included Undavalli, Penumaka, Nauluru, Errubalem and Nidamarru Bethapudi panchayats into the Mangalagiri and Tadepalli municipalities. This has reduced the number of villages in the Capital region from 29 to 23.

Navuluru, Errubalem and Nidamarru villages were merged into Mangalagiri municipality and Undavalli was merged into Tadepalli municipality.

Bethapudi, Chinnakakani, Kaja, Nutakki, Chinavadlapudi, Pedavadlapudi, Ramachandrapuram and Atmakuru will also be merged in Mangalagiri municipality.

Similarly, Undavalli, Penumakala, Vaddeswaram, Kunchanapalli, Kolanukonda, Pathur and other villages were included in the Tadepalli municipality.

Extent of municipalities increased

More villages were also added to the Srikakulam and Rajahmundry Municipal Corporations. Mangalagiri, Tadepalli and a total of 13 municipalities have been expanded.

Five villages around Palakollu and Tadepalligudem municipalities in West Godavari district, four villages adjoining Tanuku and Bhimavaram municipalities, 8 villages around Bapatla municipality in Guntur district, 5 villages around Ponnur municipality and 10 villages around Kandukur municipality in Prakasam district were merged in the respective Municipalities.

The extent of Kavali and Gudur municipalities in Nellore district, Srikalahasti municipality in Chittoor district, Gudivada municipality in Krishna district have also been increased.